PDM's Uncalled-for Narrative Rejected In Multan, Says Zain Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:58 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Finance Zain Qureshi Wednesday termed that 'enemy's narrative' was exposed finally as people had rejected PDM's power show arranged in Multan what happened similarly in Peshawar in past

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Finance Zain Qureshi Wednesday termed that 'enemy's narrative' was exposed finally as people had rejected PDM's power show arranged in Multan what happened similarly in Peshawar in past.

He was talking to different delegations of people amassed after opening multiple development projects in many UCs of NA-157 including Jhook Lashkar, Jalalabad, Kot Rub Nawaz and adjacent areas.

Felicitating political acumen ship of people of the city, Qureshi said Multan had proved time and again that it was citadel of PTI after kicking out conventional leaders from its soil.

"Mischievous elements not only inflicted worse damage to Qila Qasim Bagh, but also affected beauty of the city by and large " he said.

The self-acclaimed leaders had put lives of the masses into danger by conducting public meeting during peak time of coronavirus, Zain said, while lamenting that the city had emerged out as worst-hit of corona disease with over 70 percent hospital wards filled up with the affected patients.

He said the government was not afraid of processions, adding that had opposition was fond of conducting such processions, it should wait to let wave of the disease be over.

"We condemn opposition's over-zealous move of holding protest without granting NOC, thus challenging the government's writ," he added.

The opposition had damaged public properties after taking law into its hand and it was surely a condemn able act that would not take place into any civilised society, said the parliamentary secretary.

A large number of PTI's local leadership was present on the occasion.

