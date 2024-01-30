PEC Punjab Reviews Election Preparations In District Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the forthcoming general elections' preparations in Lahore District.
Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Rafia Haider, he meticulously examined arrangements for ballot papers and election materials delivery, besides visiting training center for polling staff.
Joint Election Commissioner Punjab Abdul Hafeez, Regional Election Commissioner Lahore Majid Sharif Dogar, and District Election Commissioners Abdul Wadud and Anam Parvez were present during the assessment. Emphasizing responsibility and honesty, the PEC Punjab instructed polling staff to address electoral matters in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines provided in the handbook.
The PEC Punjab, along with other officers, visited the storage facility for ballot papers and other sensitive election materials in Lahore district and reviewed on-site security arrangements. The commissioner gave crucial instructions regarding delivery of election materials to Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Lahore at the spot.
The PEC Punjab also visited the election control room of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, wherein he was given a detailed briefing on election arrangements.
The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the preparedness for the upcoming general elections in Lahore district.
