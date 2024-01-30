Open Menu

PEC Punjab Reviews Election Preparations In District Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:56 PM

PEC Punjab reviews election preparations in district Lahore

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the forthcoming general elections' preparations in Lahore District.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the forthcoming general elections' preparations in Lahore District.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Rafia Haider, he meticulously examined arrangements for ballot papers and election materials delivery, besides visiting training center for polling staff.

Joint Election Commissioner Punjab Abdul Hafeez, Regional Election Commissioner Lahore Majid Sharif Dogar, and District Election Commissioners Abdul Wadud and Anam Parvez were present during the assessment. Emphasizing responsibility and honesty, the PEC Punjab instructed polling staff to address electoral matters in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines provided in the handbook.

The PEC Punjab, along with other officers, visited the storage facility for ballot papers and other sensitive election materials in Lahore district and reviewed on-site security arrangements. The commissioner gave crucial instructions regarding delivery of election materials to Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Lahore at the spot.

The PEC Punjab also visited the election control room of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, wherein he was given a detailed briefing on election arrangements.

The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the preparedness for the upcoming general elections in Lahore district.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

13 minutes ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

13 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

16 minutes ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

22 minutes ago
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

22 minutes ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

22 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

22 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

31 minutes ago
 Imperial College London library named after Pakist ..

Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

31 minutes ago
 NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child ..

NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan