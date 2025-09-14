Open Menu

PECB’s Chairman Condemns Attack On C&W Secretary In Lorali

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

PECB’s Chairman condemns attack on C&W Secretary in Lorali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Marri, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Balochistan (PECB) and President of QESCO Engineers Officers Association said that the attack on Secretary Communication and Works ( C&W) Lal Jan Jaffar in Lorlai is a cowardly act which we strongly condemn.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Marri said that such aggressive acts against senior officers would not be tolerated under any circumstances and could be considered an attack on the dignity of the entire engineering community.

He demanded that the provincial government would take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of this incident to ensure justice and ensure the honor, dignity and safety of professional engineers serving in the province.

He added that the engineering community is united, vigilant, and determined to protect the dignity of all its members.

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakis ..

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

3 hours ago
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

4 hours ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

5 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

6 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

6 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan