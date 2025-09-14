PECB’s Chairman condemns attack on C&W Secretary in Lorali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Marri, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council Balochistan (PECB) and President of QESCO Engineers Officers Association said that the attack on Secretary Communication and Works ( C&W) Lal Jan Jaffar in Lorlai is a cowardly act which we strongly condemn.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Marri said that such aggressive acts against senior officers would not be tolerated under any circumstances and could be considered an attack on the dignity of the entire engineering community.

He demanded that the provincial government would take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators of this incident to ensure justice and ensure the honor, dignity and safety of professional engineers serving in the province.

He added that the engineering community is united, vigilant, and determined to protect the dignity of all its members.