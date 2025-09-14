Governor Kundi visits flood-hit areas, inaugurates relief projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the flood-affected areas of district Buner on Sunday to review ongoing relief activities.

During his visit, the Governor inaugurated water filtration plants and mobile health units established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and distributed relief goods among the victims. He was also briefed at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on the extent of flood damages and the relief efforts underway.

Governor Kundi met volunteers from the KP Boy Scouts Association and PRCS teams engaged in relief operations and lauded their dedication to serving the affected communities.

He acknowledged the crucial role played by the Pakistan Army, NGOs, and civil society in supporting the flood-hit families.

“The real challenge lies in the reconstruction of houses and businesses,” the Governor said, adding that there is still no effective mechanism for early warning of cloudbursts.

Paying tribute to the late teacher Zahoor, who sacrificed his life while saving others during the floods, Governor Kundi announced that he would recommend Federal awards for Zahoor and other brave individuals who rescued victims.

He reassured that rehabilitation work had already started and expressed hope that conditions would improve soon.

“Our nation stands united and will face every trial together,” the Governor remarked.

Governor Kundi further announced that the federal government had waived electricity bills for one month in the affected areas and assured that victims would also be supported through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

APP/ash/