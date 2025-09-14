AC Office Inaugurated In Tandojam
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The newly constructed office of the Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural near Jakhro Phatak in Rahuki area of Tando Jam town was inaugurated here on Sunday.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon's son Rawal Inam Memon performed the inauguration.
Speaking on the occasion, Memon said the purpose of building the AC's office in Tando Jam was to avoid causing travel inconvenience to the talkua's residents who hitherto used to travel to Hyderabad City for the works concerning the AC office.
The minister's son apprised that a beautification plan was also being prepared for the town which would usher in an era of development.
The AC Hyderabad Rural taluka and local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party besides local citizens attended the event.
APP/zmb/
