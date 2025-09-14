Open Menu

AC Office Inaugurated In Tandojam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

AC office inaugurated in Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The newly constructed office of the Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural near Jakhro Phatak in Rahuki area of Tando Jam town was inaugurated here on Sunday.

The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon's son Rawal Inam Memon performed the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, Memon said the purpose of building the AC's office in Tando Jam was to avoid causing travel inconvenience to the talkua's residents who hitherto used to travel to Hyderabad City for the works concerning the AC office.

The minister's son apprised that a beautification plan was also being prepared for the town which would usher in an era of development.

The AC Hyderabad Rural taluka and local leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party besides local citizens attended the event.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakis ..

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

3 hours ago
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

4 hours ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

5 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

6 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

6 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan