BISE Dera allows paper review after student complaints

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has formally announced that students dissatisfied with the results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Annual-I Examination 2025 will be allowed to apply for rechecking and paper review, following widespread complaints, particularly regarding the Pakistan Study paper.

According to the notification, students who wish to challenge their results can submit applications for retotalling and “show of papers” along with a fee of Rs.800 per subject. The last date for submission is September 22, 2025, after which no requests will be entertained.

Initially, the facility was announced only for the Pakistan Study paper. However, speaking to '' APP'' BISE Dera Chairman Dr Ihsanullah clarified that the option would be available for all subjects where students believe they were unfairly marked. He said students should submit written applications to the board, which will be scrutinised by a specially constituted committee.

The “Scrutiny Committee,” approved by the chairman, has been tasked with examining all complaints and ensuring a transparent process for paper review. It comprises Dr Qayyum Nawaz (Controller of Examinations), Inamullah Khan (R&D Officer), Tariq Javed (Assistant Controller Secrecy), and Matiur Rehman (Office Assistant). The committee will also prepare a comprehensive report with recommendations.

Acting Controller of Examinations and Secretary of the board said that decisions on applications already submitted had been conveyed to students and that the rechecking process was being conducted transparently.

The notification stated that during the review process, any errors such as over-marking, under-marking, unchecked questions, or totaling mistakes would be corrected to ensure transparency in results.