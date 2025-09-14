BISE Dera Allows Paper Review After Student Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has formally announced that students dissatisfied with the results of the Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Annual-I Examination 2025 will be allowed to apply for rechecking and paper review, following widespread complaints, particularly regarding the Pakistan Study paper.
According to the notification, students who wish to challenge their results can submit applications for retotalling and “show of papers” along with a fee of Rs.800 per subject. The last date for submission is September 22, 2025, after which no requests will be entertained.
Initially, the facility was announced only for the Pakistan Study paper. However, speaking to '' APP'' BISE Dera Chairman Dr Ihsanullah clarified that the option would be available for all subjects where students believe they were unfairly marked. He said students should submit written applications to the board, which will be scrutinised by a specially constituted committee.
The “Scrutiny Committee,” approved by the chairman, has been tasked with examining all complaints and ensuring a transparent process for paper review. It comprises Dr Qayyum Nawaz (Controller of Examinations), Inamullah Khan (R&D Officer), Tariq Javed (Assistant Controller Secrecy), and Matiur Rehman (Office Assistant). The committee will also prepare a comprehensive report with recommendations.
Acting Controller of Examinations and Secretary of the board said that decisions on applications already submitted had been conveyed to students and that the rechecking process was being conducted transparently.
The notification stated that during the review process, any errors such as over-marking, under-marking, unchecked questions, or totaling mistakes would be corrected to ensure transparency in results.
Recent Stories
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Dera allows paper review after student complaints2 minutes ago
-
DPM, Bangladesh's Adviser condemn Israeli strikes on Qatar32 minutes ago
-
5 officials injured in Kala Shah Kaku accident32 minutes ago
-
Indonesian ambassador briefed on Punjab Police reforms52 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department playing active role in flood relief operations: secretary52 minutes ago
-
CM saddened by road accident deaths52 minutes ago
-
Avocado Festival held to promote cultivation, raise farmer awareness1 hour ago
-
4th international conference on teaching, learning concludes at IIUI1 hour ago
-
6 killed, 8 injured in bus accident in Khaniwal1 hour ago
-
Health facilities at doorsteps of flood victims in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Ancient coins, artifacts unearthed in DG Khan after floods1 hour ago
-
Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi1 hour ago