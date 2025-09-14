Open Menu

FCCI President Felicitates Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FCCI president felicitates Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara called on senior politician Rana Sanaullah Khan in Faisalabad today and congratulated him on his victory in senate by-elections with a thumping majority.

He presented a bouquet to Rana Sanaullah and opined the hope that he would raise not only national issues but also work for resolving the longstanding problems of Faisalabad in the Upper House.

Mr. Bharara also extended an invitation to the newly elected senator to visit the FCCI.

Former MPA Sheikh Ijaz and FCCI Senior Vice President Qaiser Shams Gucha were also present on the occasion.

