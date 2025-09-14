25 Devotees Of Shah Bhitai Injured In Accident Near Nooriabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As many as 25 people were injured in an accident on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Sunday when a mini-truck transporting dozens of devotees of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai from Lasbela, Balochistan, to Bhit Shah in Matiari district met an accident.
The Nooriabad police informed that the vehicle overturned after one of its tyres went burst.
All the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.
A medical officer informed that 14 children, 7 men and 4 women were among those injured.
Reportedly, all the injured are relatives and they all are of Jalbani caste.
APP/zmb/
