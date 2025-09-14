Open Menu

25 Devotees Of Shah Bhitai Injured In Accident Near Nooriabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

25 devotees of Shah Bhitai injured in accident near Nooriabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) As many as 25 people were injured in an accident on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Sunday when a mini-truck transporting dozens of devotees of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai from Lasbela, Balochistan, to Bhit Shah in Matiari district met an accident.

The Nooriabad police informed that the vehicle overturned after one of its tyres went burst.

All the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

A medical officer informed that 14 children, 7 men and 4 women were among those injured.

Reportedly, all the injured are relatives and they all are of Jalbani caste.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakis ..

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

3 hours ago
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

4 hours ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

5 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

5 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

6 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan