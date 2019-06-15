PECSO nabs private electrician for tempering meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electricity Company (PESCO) Gulbahar sub division teams have caught red-handed a private electrician busy in tempering meters and registered FIR against him.

The teams carried out a night operation and caught a private electrician red-handed, who was busy in tempering of electricity meters for general public for monetary gains. FIR has been lodged against the accused technician and was arrested, says a PESCO statement.

The accused electrician is a member of an organized gang whose main job was to temper electricity meters and motivate general public for stealing of electricity through illegal means for monetary gains.

The statement said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue. PESCO spokesman has warned all such elements to stop power pilferage in the nation's larger interest due to which PESCO has to face financial and line losses on one hand and whole distribution system get over loaded on the other hands, causing frequent power break downs.