Open Menu

PEF, LUMS Sign Agreement For Academic Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:09 PM

PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) signed an agreement here on Thursday for advancing academic research on PEF's educational initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) signed an agreement here on Thursday for advancing academic research on PEF's educational initiatives.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at a ceremony, hosted at LUMS campus in Lahore.

The agreement was signed by Shahid Farid, Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, and Dr. Tariq Jadoon, dean of the School of Education at LUMS. This partnership marks a strategic effort to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of educational projects, implemented by the PEF through rigorous academic research.

A spokesperson for the PEF emphasised transformative potential of academic research in refining educational interventions. By engaging scholars and students from LUMS, PEF aims to delve into critical areas of education, identifying opportunities for improvement and innovation.

The Punjab Education Foundation will provide research topics to be explored by students and scholars of LUMS across various academic levels, including BS (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD programmes.

During the signing ceremony, Shahid Farid, MD PEF, engaged with students, addressing their questions and sharing insights into the mission and initiatives of Punjab Education Foundation.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Lahore University Of Management Sciences From Agreement Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns t ..

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam

10 minutes ago
 Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate c ..

Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes

10 minutes ago
 Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in G ..

Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat

10 minutes ago
 No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

53 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial succ ..

State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK

5 minutes ago
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on A ..

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on Armenians to discuss EU members ..

5 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

2 hours ago
 Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched v ..

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

5 minutes ago
 One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

5 minutes ago
 PSX turns bullish, gains 1,015 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 1,015 points

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan