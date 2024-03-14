PEF, LUMS Sign Agreement For Academic Research
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 06:09 PM
The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) signed an agreement here on Thursday for advancing academic research on PEF's educational initiatives
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at a ceremony, hosted at LUMS campus in Lahore.
The agreement was signed by Shahid Farid, Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, and Dr. Tariq Jadoon, dean of the School of Education at LUMS. This partnership marks a strategic effort to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of educational projects, implemented by the PEF through rigorous academic research.
A spokesperson for the PEF emphasised transformative potential of academic research in refining educational interventions. By engaging scholars and students from LUMS, PEF aims to delve into critical areas of education, identifying opportunities for improvement and innovation.
The Punjab Education Foundation will provide research topics to be explored by students and scholars of LUMS across various academic levels, including BS (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD programmes.
During the signing ceremony, Shahid Farid, MD PEF, engaged with students, addressing their questions and sharing insights into the mission and initiatives of Punjab Education Foundation.
