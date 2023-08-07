People to vote for PML-N on basis of long history of development works: Talal

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that people will vote for the party of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of a long history of development works in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that people will vote for the party of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of a long history of development works in Pakistan.

The PML-N had a track record of development projects completed in all parts of the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We will meet each and every person to seek vote for PML-N's party in the next elections, he said. The PML-N will win the general elections due to performance and delivery made in the past, he claimed.

Commenting on the political role of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the later faced jail due to a false declaration submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that the PTI leader will have to bear severe punishment for creating unrest in the country. He said that PTI Chairman was also found guilty in Toshakhana and foreign funding cases.

In reply to a question, he said that PML-N will clinch maximum seats in the next elections and form the government for continuing people's welfare projects in Pakistan.