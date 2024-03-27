Open Menu

Perpetrators Of Besham Attack Will Be Brought To Justice Swiftly: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:42 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed for a thorough joint investigation into the terrorist attack on Chinese nationals, utilizing all resources of the state.

He gave these instructions, while chairing an emergency meeting in Islamabad today, in the aftermath of Besham terrorist attack on Chinese nationals working on Dassu Hydel Power Project.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief Ministers, the Chief Secretaries and the Inspectors General of Police of respective provinces. The Participants of the meeting discussed the heinous attack on innocent civilians working on a development project, meant to contribute to energy and water security of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister offered deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the attack and assured them that the perpetrators of this barbaric act would be brought to justice swiftly.

He underscored the enduring bond of brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and China and conveyed that the whole nation was saddened by the loss of Chinese lives.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the alacrity with which Law Enforcement Agencies and locals responded to the attack, saving many precious lives which could have been lost.

He further said terrorism is a trans-national threat that has been instrumentalized by the enemies of Pakistan to stymie Pakistan's progress and development.

He added that acts targeting Pakistan-China friendship are particularly aimed at creating mistrust between the two iron brothers.

Participants of the meeting expressed resolute commitment to completely rooting out terrorism from the country.

The participants expressed serious concerns over sanctuaries available to terrorists across the borders and emphasized upon the need for a regional approach for countering terrorism.

On the occasion, Syed Asim Munir reiterated resolve of the armed forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism afflicting the country. He said the nation had steadfastly fought the war on terror for the last two decades and had defeated the nefarious designs of Pakistan's adversaries.

Noting the recent surge in terrorist incidents, the Army Chief remarked that the enemies of Pakistan have once again underestimated the resilience and grit of the State and the people of Pakistan. He vowed to fight terrorism till every terrorist casting an evil eye on Pakistan, its people and their guests, is eliminated. He further said no stone shall be left unturned to ensure that every foreign citizen, especially the Chinese nationals, contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan, is safe and secure in Pakistan. He said we shall fight terrorism with all our might, to the very end.

The meeting concluded with the participants reiterating the resolve to comprehensively combat terrorism employing all resources available to the State.

