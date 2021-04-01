Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 7th, 10th April from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 3rd, 5th, 7th, 10th April from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 3rd,5th,7th,10th April from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience, Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 4th April from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud, Peshawar University and Warsak Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience,, The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 3rd,5th,7th,10th April from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a result of which consumers of 11 KV Repco, Link, Cantt, Town, PMA, Sherwan, CMH feeders will face inconvenience, The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV KholianBala Grid Station on 3rd, 5th,7th,10th April from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industrial 1, Jabri feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 5th, 8th April from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, ZebPharma, PIDC, Phosphate feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 4th,7th April from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Muree Glass, Hattar 2, Shadi, SurajGali 1,2 , Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, National Steel, Neelum Steel, Capital Steel, Rahat Steel, Hattar 1, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accumulator, Hattar 5,8Mustehkam, HEC, Eco Pak, Bifo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronot food, Neelum 2, Spin Ghar, Silver Lake, Gujar Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Timergara-Mardan Transmission Line on 5th April from 8 a.m.to 7th April 6 p.m resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mardan 2, Katlang, Jalala, Dargai, Batkhela, Barikot, Swat, KhwazaKhela, Madyan, Shangla, Chakdara, Timergara, Wari, Drosh, Jutlisht and 66 KV Dir feeders will face inconvenience, The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hussai Grid Station on 2nd April from 8 a,m. to 6th April 8 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ShahbazGhari, KaluKhel, Bakhshali, New BalaGhari feeders will face inconvenience,