UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Omroc, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Express 3, RM Town 1, Hayatabad 2, 3, 4, 5, Industrial Estate, Al-Haj Steel Mill feeder will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dora Road, Deh Bahadar New, Deh Bahadar New, Pishtakhara , Wazir Bagh feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Urmar 2, Suri Zai, New Chamkani, Ring Road feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd, 24th and 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Rashakai No 2, Malakand Road, Shankar, Katlang Road, Charsadda Road, Jan Abad, Mirwas, Nissata Road, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Ahma Abad, Nawan Kaley feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 23rd October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.

m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV SDA, PMA, Sherwan, Town feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar–New Wah Transmission Line on 24th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Suraj Gali1,2, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,Ali Steel, HEC, Biafo, Shadi, SAC, Spin Ghar, Solve Tech, Muree Glass, Eco Pack, Adeel Shahbaz, Mustehkum Steel, National Steel, Nova Synpack, Wah Noble, Syntronics, Rehmat Steel, Al Hadeed, Pak Accumulater, Coronet food, Mujahid Steel 2, Capital Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, FDL, Farid Steel, Silver Lack, Al Gujar Steel, Auxiliary, 132 KV Haripur grid connected with 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5,Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur New, Swabi Mera, Pannian 1,2, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T and TColony, Chamba Project , Judicial Complex Haripur, Mirwas, Rehana, All Khan, NRTC, TIP, 132 KV Khaolian Bala grid connected 11 KV Khollian Bala, Havellian, City, Kokal, Town, Mirwas 2, Industrial 1,Jabri, 132 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD, INF Brigade , Town feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 23rd, 24th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV UST, Town Ship, Surrani 1,2,3, KGN Township, Binor Caner Hospital , Bannu Model school feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Company Marriage Road Mardan Charsadda Haripur Malakand Swabi Khanpur Bagh Jamrud Canada Dollars October HEC Silver All From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Kh ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Khanâ€™s resolution

17 minutes ago
 China's coal-rich province posts double-digit econ ..

China's coal-rich province posts double-digit economic growth

17 minutes ago
 Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

17 minutes ago
 Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease s ..

Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease spread

18 minutes ago
 Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four ..

Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four Covid cases found

18 minutes ago
 Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Yea ..

Russian Coal Reserves Can Last for Another 350 Years - Senior Energy Ministry Of ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.