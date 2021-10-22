PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Omroc, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Express 3, RM Town 1, Hayatabad 2, 3, 4, 5, Industrial Estate, Al-Haj Steel Mill feeder will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dora Road, Deh Bahadar New, Deh Bahadar New, Pishtakhara , Wazir Bagh feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Urmar 2, Suri Zai, New Chamkani, Ring Road feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 23rd, 24th and 25th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Rashakai No 2, Malakand Road, Shankar, Katlang Road, Charsadda Road, Jan Abad, Mirwas, Nissata Road, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Ahma Abad, Nawan Kaley feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on 23rd October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.

m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV SDA, PMA, Sherwan, Town feeder will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar–New Wah Transmission Line on 24th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar grid connected 11 KV Neelum Steel, Suraj Gali1,2, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,Ali Steel, HEC, Biafo, Shadi, SAC, Spin Ghar, Solve Tech, Muree Glass, Eco Pack, Adeel Shahbaz, Mustehkum Steel, National Steel, Nova Synpack, Wah Noble, Syntronics, Rehmat Steel, Al Hadeed, Pak Accumulater, Coronet food, Mujahid Steel 2, Capital Steel, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, FDL, Farid Steel, Silver Lack, Al Gujar Steel, Auxiliary, 132 KV Haripur grid connected with 11 KV Kot Najib 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5,Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur New, Swabi Mera, Pannian 1,2, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T and TColony, Chamba Project , Judicial Complex Haripur, Mirwas, Rehana, All Khan, NRTC, TIP, 132 KV Khaolian Bala grid connected 11 KV Khollian Bala, Havellian, City, Kokal, Town, Mirwas 2, Industrial 1,Jabri, 132 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD, INF Brigade , Town feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 23rd, 24th October from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV UST, Town Ship, Surrani 1,2,3, KGN Township, Binor Caner Hospital , Bannu Model school feeder will face inconvenience.