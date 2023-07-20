Open Menu

PESCO Power Shutdown Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESCO power shutdown schedule

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on July 21 from 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV S. Abad-1, 2, 3, Karak-1, 2 and Town Ship feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on July 21 from 8.00 AM to 1.

00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Tajazai-2,Tajuri-3,Ghazni Khel-2, Achu Khel-1, 2 and Lakki City-1, 2, 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Naurang Grid Station on July 21 from 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gandi feeder will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tajazai Grid Station on July 21 from 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tajazai, Ghazni Khel-1 and Tajuri-1 feeders will face inconvenience.

