Peshawar Deaf Cricket Club wins KP-Punjab Deaf Cricket Super League

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) ::The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Deaf cricket Super League Tournament has come to a successful conclusion at Kohat Stadium on Sunday.

The final match was played between Rawalpindi and Peshawar which was won by Peshawar Deaf Cricket Club.

This special tournament was sponsored by Kohat Cement Factory which made the deaf and dumb people very happy.

The winners of the final match, Peshawar Deaf Cricket Club were given Rs.20,000 and runner up Rawalpindi Deaf Cricket Club was also given Rs.10,000 by Kohat Cement Factory.

Retired Colonel Ajmal of Kohat Cement Factory participated in the final match as a special guest.