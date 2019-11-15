Peshawar electric supply company notifies power shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Hattar, Haripur and Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Hattar, Haripur and Peshawar

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 17 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faqir Abad , Dardzai 2, Nishat, Naguman Industrial feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial-Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission Line on November 17 from 8:00 AM to 4;00 PM resultantly partial load management will be cared out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar University grid station. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on November 17 from 9:00 AM to 4;00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Maian Steel, Ali Steel, Al-Haddded, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accumulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8,Wah Noble, SAC, Mustahkum, HEC, Echo Pak, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronit food, Syntronics, Neelum 2, Shadi, Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, Adeel Shahbaz, Suraj Gali, Nawa Synpack feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV New Wah Transmission Line on November 17 from 9:00 AM to 5:0000 PM resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur and Havellian grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.