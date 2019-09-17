Peshawar Press Club lauds Chief Minister, Info Minister for media housing scheme

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Governing Body of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Tuesday lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for announcing media housing scheme and grant of Rs15 million for the press club.

The meeting, chaired by its Chairman Syed Bukhar Shah, also appreciated increase in the annual grant of the press club from Rs3 million to Rs6 million.

The General body thoroughly reviewed the new media housing scheme announced by the CM at Kohat Road Peshawar.

Chairman Press Club briefed the meeting about the new media housing scheme and announced that PPC members would soon be given a trip to the propose site of the housing project.

The process of issuance Sehat Insaft Health cards would soon be started, he informed.

The meeting approved new membership and referred final decision in this regard to the General Body meeting.

The meeting proposed to stop new registration for the membership of the PPC for five years from 2020. Approval of new membership has been given of new membership in the meeting that will be tabled before General Body meeting for final approval.