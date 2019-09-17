UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Press Club Lauds Chief Minister, Info Minister For Media Housing Scheme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:07 PM

Peshawar Press Club lauds Chief Minister, Info Minister for media housing scheme

A meeting of the Governing Body of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Tuesday lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for announcing media housing scheme and grant of Rs15 million for the press club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Governing Body of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Tuesday lauded Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for announcing media housing scheme and grant of Rs15 million for the press club.

The meeting, chaired by its Chairman Syed Bukhar Shah, also appreciated increase in the annual grant of the press club from Rs3 million to Rs6 million.

The General body thoroughly reviewed the new media housing scheme announced by the CM at Kohat Road Peshawar.

Chairman Press Club briefed the meeting about the new media housing scheme and announced that PPC members would soon be given a trip to the propose site of the housing project.

The process of issuance Sehat Insaft Health cards would soon be started, he informed.

The meeting approved new membership and referred final decision in this regard to the General Body meeting.

The meeting proposed to stop new registration for the membership of the PPC for five years from 2020. Approval of new membership has been given of new membership in the meeting that will be tabled before General Body meeting for final approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Road Kohat SITE 2020 Media From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Kainat and Aliya lead PCB Blasters to thrilling on ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan ranked 4th on population growth: Spectato ..

38 seconds ago

Asif, Nawaz thwart Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan to open pavilion in World Travel Market-2 ..

39 seconds ago

Armenian Court Upholds Arrest of Ex-President Koch ..

43 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.