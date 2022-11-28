UrduPoint.com

Peshawar University To Hold Conference On Impacts Of Climate Change On Water Resources Of KP

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with the Department of the Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar will hold a one-day conference on the impacts of climate change on water resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (opportunities and challenges).

According to details, the conference will be held at Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Museum of Archeology and Ethnology Peshawar University.

The aim of the conference is to collect relevant information, share it with young researchers and decision-makers with the idea to re-think about the water resources and facilitate the various government segments in preparation for climate change impact mitigation and adaptation strategy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Its objectives are to exchange knowledge and share information about water resources, and to explore the use of technologies in the study of arid and semi-arid environments and their natural resources.

The conference also aims to provide an opportunity for decision-makers, experts and scientists to share their expertise in order to find integrative and comprehensive solutions for water resource problems.

The participants of the conference will hold a discussion on the impacts of decrease in KP water systems, status of water pollution and its impact on the population, fisheries and migratory birds. Impacts of water shortage in various river-associated wetlands, exploring possibilities for rainwater and waste water harvesting as adaptation measures.

The conference is funded by the German Red Cross and is part of phase II of Climate Advocacy for Coordination and Resilient Action (CACRA) of PRCS executed with the purpose to reduce the negative consequences of climate change in Pakistan.

