PFA destroys 2800kg unhygienic meat, seals slaughter houses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the special instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during a massive crackdown against unhygienic meat, destroyed 2800 kg unhygienic and poor quality meat besides sealing unauthorized slaughter houses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :On the special instruction of the Prime Minister food Authority (PFA) during a massive crackdown against unhygienic meat, destroyed 2800 kg unhygienic and poor quality meat besides sealing unauthorized slaughter houses.

According to available information the meat safety teams of the PFA, inspected 496 poultry houses and slaughter houses in different zones in the province.

During inspection, the teams of the PFA recovered and seized total 2800 kg unhygienic meat and sealed 10 shops and 14 slaughter houses.

The PFA teams inspected 199 meat points in Lahore zone,189 in Rawalpindi,70 in Multan and 38 in Muzzaffargar.

The DG PFA Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that zero tolerance policy being followed regarding adulteration in edible items and stern action would be continued against the adulteration mafia in the province.