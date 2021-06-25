PFA destroys 950 liters adulterated milk, impose fine on milk tanker owner

UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has destroyed 950 liters of adulterated milk and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on a mini milk tanker vehicle owner during checking at Head Bakaini in Muzaffargarh district

In a statement, PFA officials said that during checking of milk at head Bakaini, the PFA team stopped a van, J-5590, loaded with a milk tanker.

On-spot analysis with the help of Lectoskin machine, revealed that the milk was adulterated due to presence of chemicals besides water.

The 950 liter of milk was destroyed and fine worth Rs 10,000 was imposed on the owner.

The PFA official, quoting DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana, said that adulterated milk weakens the bones of kids and elders and pledged to continue action against those selling adulterated milk to ensure supply of healthy milk to the consumers, release concluded.

