PFA Discards Over 7,000 Kg Hazardous Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a major operation led by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA),a notorious network involved in the distribution of hazardous meat was busted and also seized over 7,000 kilograms of unhygienic meat from two separate locations near Lakri Mandi Khanewal,here on Wednesday.

The operation was jointly conducted by Director Operations(DO) South Zubair Ijaz,Additional Director Operations and officials from the Livestock department.

The recovered meat,emitting a foul odor and visibly decomposed, intended to be supplied to various food outlets in the region.

PFA officials confirmed that the seized meat was unfit for human consumption and posed a serious health risk to the public and was disposed of on the spot.

Case got registered against five suspects and legal action launched against them.

Strict action would be taken against those playing with human lives.

