PFA Discards Over 7,000 Kg Hazardous Meat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In a major operation led by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA),a notorious network involved in the distribution of hazardous meat was busted and also seized over 7,000 kilograms of unhygienic meat from two separate locations near Lakri Mandi Khanewal,here on Wednesday.
The operation was jointly conducted by Director Operations(DO) South Zubair Ijaz,Additional Director Operations and officials from the Livestock department.
The recovered meat,emitting a foul odor and visibly decomposed, intended to be supplied to various food outlets in the region.
PFA officials confirmed that the seized meat was unfit for human consumption and posed a serious health risk to the public and was disposed of on the spot.
Case got registered against five suspects and legal action launched against them.
Strict action would be taken against those playing with human lives.
Recent Stories
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2025
Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to acquire Chrome browser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PERA conducts Anti-Encroachment operation in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 7,000 Kg hazardous meat3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert amid heavy rainfall,flood risks3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day to mark victory in Maarka-e-Haq, says Info Minister12 minutes ago
-
Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’ ..12 minutes ago
-
14th August revisited: Honouring sacrifices that shaped Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
All set in Kashmir to celebrate 78th Pakistan Independence day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq ' with full ..12 minutes ago
-
Bus traveling from Panjgoor to Karachi overturns, 1 killed & multiple injured12 minutes ago
-
ACANAP organizes ceremony in connection with Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
Ports operating profitably despite partial capacity use: NA told12 minutes ago
-
Healthcare professionals salute organ donors, encourage public involvement on 'Organ Donation Day'13 minutes ago