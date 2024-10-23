PFA discards substandard milk in operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday checked 7590 liters milk and fined seven vehicles for supplying substandard milk to the city.

In an operation launched against substandard daily use items, the authority imposed a fine Rs 41000 on the vehicles and discarded 500 liters of milk.

The PFA launched the operations on directions of Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz to ensure healthy food items to the people.

