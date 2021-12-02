PFA disposed of 800 liter Adulterated milk

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Wednesday.

According to PFA spokesman , the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found three shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness. The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 50,000 and also disposed of 800 litres adulterated milk.The DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana on that occasion said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.