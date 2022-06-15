PFA disposes of material worth millions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of adulterated material worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly policy at Babu Sabu dumping site of the Lahore Waste Management Company, here on Wednesday.

The seized material was disposed of in the presence of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

The PFA discarded 279,460 litres of spurious beverages, 55,000 empty bottles, 8,000kg tainted ketchup, 5,000kg so-called desi ghee, 4,000kg pringles, 5,000 coffee cartons and 800kg fake labels. Further, the authority discarded five maunds of corn, two maunds of cake gel and 150 cartons of fruit cans.

The PFA DG said that all discarded material was confiscated by the operation teams during different raids in Lahore.