UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Of Material Worth Millions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

PFA disposes of material worth millions

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of adulterated material worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly policy at Babu Sabu dumping site of the Lahore Waste Management Company, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of adulterated material worth millions of rupees as per eco-friendly policy at Babu Sabu dumping site of the Lahore Waste Management Company, here on Wednesday.

The seized material was disposed of in the presence of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

The PFA discarded 279,460 litres of spurious beverages, 55,000 empty bottles, 8,000kg tainted ketchup, 5,000kg so-called desi ghee, 4,000kg pringles, 5,000 coffee cartons and 800kg fake labels. Further, the authority discarded five maunds of corn, two maunds of cake gel and 150 cartons of fruit cans.

The PFA DG said that all discarded material was confiscated by the operation teams during different raids in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Company SITE Georgian Lari All Million

Recent Stories

District Election Commissioner visits voters' disp ..

District Election Commissioner visits voters' display centers

11 seconds ago
 PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in ..

PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in Rashakai SEZ

12 seconds ago
 Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

14 seconds ago
 Poor sleep may worsen lung disease more than smoki ..

Poor sleep may worsen lung disease more than smoking: Study

18 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court stops administration from harass ..

Lahore High Court stops administration from harassing Tandoor owners

17 minutes ago
 Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul I ..

Free Medical Camp organised at Sindh Madressatul Islam University

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.