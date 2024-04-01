PFA Fines Sale Outlets In Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The food watchdog said to have disposed of 25 kg prohibited China salt and 25 liter substandard beverage over violation of safe health parameters on Monday.
The operation was launched in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh by multiple safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA). Several bakeries, milk shops and grocery stores were checked and fined on the spot over proving the blatant violation.
As per detail, a grocery store operating at Kot Chutta, DG Khan, was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling China salt.
Three grocery stores operating in Muzaffargarh were fined worth Rs. 35,000 in total for selling expired carbonated drinks, China salt and unhygienic environment inside the premises of the sale units.
Two milk shops operating in railway road, Kot Adu were fined Rs 20,000 for selling water- mixed milk, also not keeping the sale record as mandatory for it.
In Rajanpur, Rs. 20,000 fine was imposed to a hotel operating at Indus highway for using prohibited chinese salt.
Further, a bakery in Kotla Nasir Chowk, Rajanpur, was fined Rs 15,000 for adulteration in food preparation.
Apart from this, different stores working in Sher Sultan and Jatoi were fined collectively worth Rs 14,000 for selling expired items to the consumers.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU announces result of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 202226 seconds ago
-
Law minister welcomes lawyers' approval of inquiry commission32 seconds ago
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting10 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified10 minutes ago
-
University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education11 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of clean drinking water to people11 minutes ago
-
School Education Development Committee met under DC11 minutes ago
-
Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued20 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two20 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints20 minutes ago
-
ANF accelerates operation to bust gangs supplying drugs to students20 minutes ago
-
Ophthalmologist stresses adopting preventive measures to avoid eye allergies20 minutes ago