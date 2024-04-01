Open Menu

PFA Fines Sale Outlets In Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PFA fines sale outlets in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The food watchdog said to have disposed of 25 kg prohibited China salt and 25 liter substandard beverage over violation of safe health parameters on Monday.

The operation was launched in DG Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh by multiple safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA). Several bakeries, milk shops and grocery stores were checked and fined on the spot over proving the blatant violation.

As per detail, a grocery store operating at Kot Chutta, DG Khan, was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling China salt.

Three grocery stores operating in Muzaffargarh were fined worth Rs. 35,000 in total for selling expired carbonated drinks, China salt and unhygienic environment inside the premises of the sale units.

Two milk shops operating in railway road, Kot Adu were fined Rs 20,000 for selling water- mixed milk, also not keeping the sale record as mandatory for it.

In Rajanpur, Rs. 20,000 fine was imposed to a hotel operating at Indus highway for using prohibited chinese salt.

Further, a bakery in Kotla Nasir Chowk, Rajanpur, was fined Rs 15,000 for adulteration in food preparation.

Apart from this, different stores working in Sher Sultan and Jatoi were fined collectively worth Rs 14,000 for selling expired items to the consumers.

