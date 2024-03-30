Open Menu

PFA Foils Fake Milk Production Attempt, Seizes Goods, Machinery

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PFA foils fake milk production attempt, seizes goods, machinery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided a factory and foiled the fake milk production plan by seizing goods used for milk production.

Food Safety team inspected the fake milk factory at Canal Road, Rahimabad and recovered 1536 liters of oil, 160 kg skimmed milk powder, seven kg sodium, 136 empty tins, 129 empty bags and seized a huge amount of machinery.

The fake milk was prepared with the help of vegetable oil and whey powder. The poisonous milk was being supplied to milk shops and tea stalls.

The team registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owners for producing fake milk.

Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that people handling fake milk business will be dealt with iron hands. He further said that the elimination of the such mafia was the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

APP/shn-sak

Related Topics

Business Punjab Oil Road FIR Top

Recent Stories

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

49 minutes ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

12 hours ago
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

13 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

13 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

13 hours ago
 Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album dr ..

Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan