PFA Foils Fake Milk Production Attempt, Seizes Goods, Machinery
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided a factory and foiled the fake milk production plan by seizing goods used for milk production.
Food Safety team inspected the fake milk factory at Canal Road, Rahimabad and recovered 1536 liters of oil, 160 kg skimmed milk powder, seven kg sodium, 136 empty tins, 129 empty bags and seized a huge amount of machinery.
The fake milk was prepared with the help of vegetable oil and whey powder. The poisonous milk was being supplied to milk shops and tea stalls.
The team registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owners for producing fake milk.
Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that people handling fake milk business will be dealt with iron hands. He further said that the elimination of the such mafia was the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.
APP/shn-sak
Recent Stories
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool
Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon
Welcome to the Beyonce rodeo: new country album drops to praise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, over 36kg hashish recovered10 minutes ago
-
Mother,son held with drugs10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas49 minutes ago
-
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today1 hour ago
-
Opening of IFAD country office in Islamabad next month to boost partnership4 hours ago
-
Djibouti govt reiterates resolve to boost Pakistan ties for mutual benefits4 hours ago
-
Waqar Mehdi congratulates Aseefa Bhutto on her election as MNA12 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tributes to martyrs of FC12 hours ago
-
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi13 hours ago
-
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations13 hours ago
-
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan14 hours ago