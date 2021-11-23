PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered hundreds of kilogram sub-standard dried milk and fined Rs10,000 on the spot from different parts of the tehsil after raid on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered hundreds of kilogram sub-standard dried milk and fined Rs10,000 on the spot from different parts of the tehsil after raid on Tuesday.

According to DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali, raids were conducted at areas of Sahuka and Moza Likha Kacji where the milky product was being prepared through skimmed powder milk, vegetable ghee along with low-quality ingredients in quantity of 400-500 kg each from the two food outlets.

DG Food Authority said blancher was being used to prepare the whole dried milk and stored in chemical drums.

He termed blancher and chemicals as hazard to the health.

He said food could be better preserved by following rules and measures proposed by the food authority.