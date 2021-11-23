UrduPoint.com

PFA Recovers Sub-standard Dry Milk

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:01 PM

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered hundreds of kilogram sub-standard dried milk and fined Rs10,000 on the spot from different parts of the tehsil after raid on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have recovered hundreds of kilogram sub-standard dried milk and fined Rs10,000 on the spot from different parts of the tehsil after raid on Tuesday.

According to DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali, raids were conducted at areas of Sahuka and Moza Likha Kacji where the milky product was being prepared through skimmed powder milk, vegetable ghee along with low-quality ingredients in quantity of 400-500 kg each from the two food outlets.

DG Food Authority said blancher was being used to prepare the whole dried milk and stored in chemical drums.

He termed blancher and chemicals as hazard to the health.

He said food could be better preserved by following rules and measures proposed by the food authority.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 86 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 86 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

12 minutes ago
 TECNO CAMON 18 Premier to come with TÜV Rheinland ..

TECNO CAMON 18 Premier to come with TÜV Rheinland Certification

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt initiates restoration of five Arc ..

Balochistan govt initiates restoration of five Archaeological Sites

10 minutes ago
 More than 100 migrants flown out of Belarus

More than 100 migrants flown out of Belarus

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students' internees'

Islamabad police to appoint `students' internees'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.