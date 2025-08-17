PFA Seals Cake, Beverage Units, Imposes Rs5.62m Fine
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a renowned cake production unit and an international beverages factory while imposing a Rs1 million fine during a grand operation, here on Sunday.
The food safety teams inspected 3,350 food points and units across Punjab, sealing 11 units and registering 13 cases. A collective fine of Rs5.62 million was imposed on 419 food points.
During the inspection, teams checked 166 meat shops and warehouses along with 751 dairy shops and suppliers, which led to the registration of two cases. They also discarded 247kg stale food, 600kg substandard meat, 500 litres of adulterated milk and a large quantity of expired items.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that extremely poor hygienic conditions were found in the cake and pastry production unit, including the use of dirty water in the cold storage area and non-food grade plastic.
He added that water testing reports, mandatory records, required documents and medical certificates of workers were also missing.
He further stated that rusted machinery, fungus-infested walls and foul-smelling environments were also witnessed in the unit. He said that the PFA has tightened its grip against the adulteration mafia and that there would be no compromise on food standards in Punjab.
The DG said that PFA has declared war against elements playing with public health. He said that PFA field teams remain active at all times, whether on holidays or festivals. He directed the food business operators to correct their practices and ensure compliance with food safety laws.
He has requested citizens to report food related complaints to PFA helpline 1223.
