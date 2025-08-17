FGIR To Conduct Inquiry Into Awam Express Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) Aamir Nisar Chaudhry will conduct an inquiry on August 19-20 in the committee room of the Divisional Superintendent’s Office, Multan, regarding the derailment of train 14Dn Awam Express which occurred on the morning of Sunday, August 17.
According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, the inquiry will begin at 9a.m.
and the FGIR will be available to meet any person who has information related to the incident.
In line with the laws of the Government of Pakistan, such information can also be sent by post to the FGIR Office, Allama Iqbal Road, up to August 22. Aamir Nisar Chaudhry stated that the name of the informant would be kept confidential. He further added that all factors related to the incident would be taken into consideration, and a fair and transparent investigation would be carried out without yielding to any pressure.
