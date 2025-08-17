Open Menu

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Federal Reserve Police To Intensify Rescue & Relief Operations For Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Federal Reserve Police to Intensify Rescue & Relief Operations for Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, teams of the Federal Reserve Police are actively participating in rescue and relief operations for flood victims in Swat. Under the leadership of Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara, the force’s teams are carrying out rescue and relief work in various affected areas.

Led by District Officer Federal Reserve Police Maria, the personnel have rescued many victims. Medical teams of the Federal Reserve Police are also providing first aid to the injured. Following the Interior Minister’s directives, the Federal Reserve Police teams shifted the victims to safe places.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the resolve and commitment of Commandant Riaz Nazir Gara, District Officer Swat Maria and their teams. He directed that proper accommodation and provision of three meals a day be ensured for the affected families.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that in this testing time, the personnel of the Federal Reserve Police are standing shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters in distress, and the victims must be looked after like family.

Recent Stories

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan