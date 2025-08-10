Open Menu

PFA Seizes 320kg Tainted Spices In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at a spice grinding unit near Kriyanwala Darbar in Usman Town, Multan, and seized 320 kilogram adulterated spices.

The PFA team conducted a surprise inspection of the facility and found the spices to be of substandard quality during laboratory sampling.

Upon further investigation, unauthorized food coloring and monosodium glutamate (China salt) were recovered from the premises.

The grinding unit was reportedly producing low-quality spices by mixing hazardous colors and chemical additives. A First Information Report (FIR) was got registered against the unit owner and handed over to police.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, stated that they would not allow the adulteration mafia to play with the health of the citizens of Punjab.

