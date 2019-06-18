UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Selects Township Area For Survey About Pasteurized Milk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:56 PM

PFA selects Township area for survey about pasteurized milk

Punjab Food Authority has selected Township area for conducting a survey to know about the consumption of milk and give awareness to people about the pasteurization process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority has selected Township area for conducting a survey to know about the consumption of milk and give awareness to people about the pasteurization process.

This was revealed by PFA DG Capt (R) Muhammad Usman during the press briefing on milk pasteurization and progress of the department, held at Punjab Food Authority Headquarter on Tuesday.

He said the PFA and Livestock Department's joint teams have kicked off the survey campaign.

He briefed the media about the pasteurization law and its execution plan as well as daily consumption of it which would be judged in the survey.

He said that they would start the provision of pasteurized milk at the doorstep of consumers in the light of survey results.

He said that a comprehensive plan concerning the availability of healthy and pure milk has been entered in the final stage under the pilot project of milk pasteurization.

He further said that PFA would spread the project across the city after executing from one area of the city to other areas. He said the sale of loose milk would be completely banned by 2022.

He said that packaging standards of pasteurized milk had been determined while PFA to be completed legalization about the milk supply vehicles before the end of December 2019.

He said that it was easy to keep an eye on a few hundred pasteurized units as compared to thousands of milk selling points. Pasteurization was the only solution to the elimination of milk adulteration from Punjab.

He appreciated the role of media to spread the message of the PFA. The teams would go door-to-door for a survey and to remain in the field from 9am to 3pm, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Sale Progress December 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Address Upsurge of Violence ..

8 seconds ago

US announces $250 million in military aid to Ukrai ..

9 seconds ago

Budget-Speech-6-Peshawar

12 seconds ago

Greece Receives 80 Additional Advanced Helicopters ..

14 seconds ago

Iran Remains Technically Within JCPOA Frameworks - ..

4 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegati ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.