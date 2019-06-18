PFA selects Township area for survey about pasteurized milk

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority has selected Township area for conducting a survey to know about the consumption of milk and give awareness to people about the pasteurization process.

This was revealed by PFA DG Capt (R) Muhammad Usman during the press briefing on milk pasteurization and progress of the department, held at Punjab Food Authority Headquarter on Tuesday.

He said the PFA and Livestock Department's joint teams have kicked off the survey campaign.

He briefed the media about the pasteurization law and its execution plan as well as daily consumption of it which would be judged in the survey.

He said that they would start the provision of pasteurized milk at the doorstep of consumers in the light of survey results.

He said that a comprehensive plan concerning the availability of healthy and pure milk has been entered in the final stage under the pilot project of milk pasteurization.

He further said that PFA would spread the project across the city after executing from one area of the city to other areas. He said the sale of loose milk would be completely banned by 2022.

He said that packaging standards of pasteurized milk had been determined while PFA to be completed legalization about the milk supply vehicles before the end of December 2019.

He said that it was easy to keep an eye on a few hundred pasteurized units as compared to thousands of milk selling points. Pasteurization was the only solution to the elimination of milk adulteration from Punjab.

He appreciated the role of media to spread the message of the PFA. The teams would go door-to-door for a survey and to remain in the field from 9am to 3pm, he added.