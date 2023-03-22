UrduPoint.com

PFA Wastes 470 Liters Of Contaminated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 470 liters of adulterated milk and fined seven milk suppliers here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team checked 39 vehicles carrying 60,870 liters of milk at the entrances of the city and 470 liters of adulterated milk had been wasted on the spot.

Meanwhile, the PFA also imposed fine on seven people for supplying substandard milk.

The food safety team got registered a case against an accused over adulteration.

