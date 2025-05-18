PFC delegation returns from China after productive visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A delegation from the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) returned to Pakistan on Sunday after completing a successful weeklong visit to China, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and exploring collaborative opportunities in the furniture industry.

Upon arrival, PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq shared that the delegation held high-level meetings with Chinese counterparts focused on joint ventures in manufacturing, technology transfer, and investment. Preliminary agreements were reached to enhance Pakistan’s furniture production capabilities by leveraging China’s advanced technological expertise.

The visit also generated encouraging prospects for export growth, with Chinese firms showing strong interest in importing high-quality Pakistani wooden furniture.

Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of collaboration, with Chinese stakeholders expressed confidence in Pakistan’s skilled workforce and abundant raw material resources.

The delegation visited modern manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Guangzhou, gaining valuable insights into sustainable production practices, innovative design techniques, and advanced machinery.

Terming the visit a milestone, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said it laid the foundation for long-term partnerships that could position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global furniture market. He added that such cooperation will contribute to economic growth, job creation, and an overall uplift in the standards of Pakistan’s furniture industry.