Crime rate reduced by 75% in Sargodha: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the latest beat system has been implemented in Sargodha that has resulted in the reduction of the crime rate by 75%.

This was revealed by District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf while talking to APP on Sunday. He said there was a 75% reduction in vehicle theft, 40% in robbery and 42% in vehicle stealing incidents in Sargodha while incidents of theft of rickshaws, loaders and motorcycles have also decreased by 50%. Over 43 gangs were arrested in property crime cases, and Rs 140 million was recovered, the DPO said. He claimed that a 16% reduction in theft incidents in Sargodha city, a 30% cut in crimes committed in the dark of night, and a 21% decrease in violent crimes has been reported. “The success rate against crimes like robbery/gang rape, child abduction and murder has reached 95%, while crimes against minors have reduced by 11% due to the remarkable initiative of arresting the culprits within 24 hours," he added.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that a 67% decrease in murders during robberies and 16% in overall murders were recorded while 1442 accused were arrested, while two were brought from abroad and brought to justice. He said that a total of 166 kg crystal meth/ice, 30 kg heroin, 530 kg hashish, 6480 bottles of liquor have been recovered; 661 cases were registered; and 830 people were arrested in a crackdown on illegal weapons.

Sohaib Ashraf said,"A significant reason for the action against criminals and reduction in crimes in Sargodha is the presence of officers round the clock under the beat system."