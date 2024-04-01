PHA to auction 14 parking stands, seven canteens

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction 14 parking stands and seven canteens of different parks of the city under the initiative to increase self-income of the department to resolve issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction 14 parking stands and seven canteens of different parks of the city under the initiative to increase self-income of the department to resolve issues.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for tree plantation and other initiatives here on Monday.

He said that parking stands and canteens of Shah Shams Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Ameerabad Park, Madni Park, Pervez Ehali Park and others would be auctioned.

He said that the initiative would not only help increase self-income of the department but it would also provide security to public vehicles.

DG PHA added that tree plantation was continued at green belts from Northern Bypass to Sahu Chowk while cleanliness operation was also being carried out at green belts and parks of the city under “Suthra Punjab” campaign of the Chief

Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that parks and horticulture authority was committed to make city green and beautiful adding that all possible efforts were being made to provide recreational spots to citizens.