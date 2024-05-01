Open Menu

Commissioner Review On-going Polio Campaign In Jamshoro,Kotri

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner review on-going polio campaign in Jamshoro,Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi visited different areas of Jamshoro and Kotri to review the polio campaign.

He strictly instructed the officials of the Health department to make every possible effort to make this campaign successful so that we could save our children from lifetime morbidity and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon visited the permanent transit point at Jamshoro Toll Plaza on the third day of the polio campaign and reviewed the polio campaign.

Commissioner Hyderabad took a briefing about the polio campaign from the polio workers.

Dr. Imamuddin Khoso told Commissioner Hyderabad that at the permanent transit point at Jamshoro Toll Plaza, all the five-year-old children of the passengers were given polio drops, and the process of polio is going on rapidly in the entire district.

Before that, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi also checked the record of polio campaigns from the polio workers in Kotri DHQ Hospital and the areas of UC Nangolin, he also requested the local people to cooperate with polio teams that go door to door in the campaign.

During the visits, Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Nooruddin Hangorjo, ADC 2 Asadullah Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Gul Faisal Elahi, MS DHQ Kotri Dr. Suresh Kumar, Dr. Bachal Shaikh, WHO Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Sanam and others officials were also present.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad Jamshoro Jamshed Kotri All From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

16 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

16 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan