Commissioner review on-going polio campaign in Jamshoro,Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi visited different areas of Jamshoro and Kotri to review the polio campaign.

He strictly instructed the officials of the Health department to make every possible effort to make this campaign successful so that we could save our children from lifetime morbidity and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi along with Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon visited the permanent transit point at Jamshoro Toll Plaza on the third day of the polio campaign and reviewed the polio campaign.

Commissioner Hyderabad took a briefing about the polio campaign from the polio workers.

Dr. Imamuddin Khoso told Commissioner Hyderabad that at the permanent transit point at Jamshoro Toll Plaza, all the five-year-old children of the passengers were given polio drops, and the process of polio is going on rapidly in the entire district.

Before that, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi also checked the record of polio campaigns from the polio workers in Kotri DHQ Hospital and the areas of UC Nangolin, he also requested the local people to cooperate with polio teams that go door to door in the campaign.

During the visits, Additional Deputy Commissioner 1 Nooruddin Hangorjo, ADC 2 Asadullah Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Gul Faisal Elahi, MS DHQ Kotri Dr. Suresh Kumar, Dr. Bachal Shaikh, WHO Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Sanam and others officials were also present.

APP/nsm