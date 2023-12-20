Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Dera Bench on Wednesday granted protective bail to former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his brothers for seven days.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Dera Bench on Wednesday granted protective bail to former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his brothers for seven days.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and his two brothers Umar Amin Gandapur and Faisal Amin Gandapur had filed separate bail petitions in PHC Dera Bench through their father Major ® Aminullah Khan Gandapur.

The PHC Dera Bench, comprising Justice Faheem Wali Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid, granted Amin brothers seven days protective bails halting departments concerned not to arrest them.

The court also issued notices to all the authorities concerned including the Federation of Pakistan and sought a response from them within seven days.

Advocates Ahmad Ali Khan, Adnan Khan Ghaznikhel, Shumaila Awan, and Khalid Sigar appeared in the court from the petitioners’ side while Deputy Advocate General Malik Asad Advocate defended the case.

APP/akt

