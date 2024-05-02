Open Menu

PHC Issues Notice To KP CM, Assembly Speaker Over Oath Taking Of Elected Members

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PHC issues notice to KP CM, Assembly speaker over oath taking of elected members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Assembly speaker in a contempt petition.

The court issued a notice to the Chief Minister and the Speaker to submit their replies within a week in a contempt petition filed against them for not administering oaths to newly elected members of the provincial assembly on reserved seats.

The counsel of the petitioner said that a detailed judgment of the court had already been issued but neither the KP CM sent a request for an assembly session nor did the speaker administer oaths to them despite the passage of 14 days.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

2 minutes ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

14 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

17 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

17 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

18 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

20 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

20 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan