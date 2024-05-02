PHC issues notice to KP CM, Assembly speaker over oath taking of elected members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Assembly speaker in a contempt petition.

The court issued a notice to the Chief Minister and the Speaker to submit their replies within a week in a contempt petition filed against them for not administering oaths to newly elected members of the provincial assembly on reserved seats.

The counsel of the petitioner said that a detailed judgment of the court had already been issued but neither the KP CM sent a request for an assembly session nor did the speaker administer oaths to them despite the passage of 14 days.