PHC Issues Notice To KP CM, Assembly Speaker Over Oath Taking Of Elected Members
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed on Thursday issued notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Assembly speaker in a contempt petition.
The court issued a notice to the Chief Minister and the Speaker to submit their replies within a week in a contempt petition filed against them for not administering oaths to newly elected members of the provincial assembly on reserved seats.
The counsel of the petitioner said that a detailed judgment of the court had already been issued but neither the KP CM sent a request for an assembly session nor did the speaker administer oaths to them despite the passage of 14 days.
