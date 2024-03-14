PHC Rejects SIC's Plea For Reserved Seats
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:44 PM
A PHC bench headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Atiq Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, heard arguments from various parties, including the SIC and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) A five-member larger bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) petition seeking the allotment of reserved seats for women and minorities.
A PHC bench headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Atiq Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, heard arguments from various parties, including the SIC and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the SIC, argued that despite winning seats as independents in the general elections, candidates later joined the SIC. However, the ECP did not allocate the expected seats to the SIC, prompting the legal challenge.
The court questioned whether it had jurisdiction over National Assembly seats, prompting discussions on the definition of a political party and its entitlement to reserved seats.
Barrister Zafar contended that a political party, whether it contests elections or not, is entitled to certain rights, including reserved seats based on the number of general seats won.
The court also debated the eligibility of independent candidates for reserved seats, with Barrister Zafar asserting that independents must join a party to be considered.
However, the court emphasized that parties not contesting elections are not entitled to reserved seats, illustrating the principle that zero added to anything remains zero.
Recent Stories
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..3 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends heartfelt wishes on ‘Punjab Culture Day'7 minutes ago
-
Polling for 3 senate vacant seats of Balochistan continues7 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils schedule for Senate elections in federal capital's vacant seats7 minutes ago
-
Kohat admin mobilizes against artificial inflation7 minutes ago
-
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy7 minutes ago
-
Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission discuss collaboration in energy sector7 minutes ago
-
PHC dismisses petition of SIC seeking reserved seats7 minutes ago
-
One arrested with huge quantity of fireworks7 minutes ago
-
156,952 ration bags distributed in Rwp division7 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 46 kg drugs in three operations17 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day observed with simplicity17 minutes ago