PHC seals 114 illegal treatment outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 114 illegal treatment outlets in 12 cities of the province.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, during the previous week, the commission's enforcement teams carried out raids on 780 treatment centres, and sealed 114 outlets where quacks were found to be illegally treating patients. As per the data, businesses were found to have been changed on 227 quacks' premises.

Among major actions, 19 quackery centres were sealed in Sialkot, Hafizabad 18, Layyah 17, Bahawalpur 14, 11 each in Multan and Rajanpur and 10 in Jhelum.

Also, four each outlets in Lahore and Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi 3 and one was closed down in Kasur. Bilal Medical Store, Al-Sami Homoeopathic Clinic, Chicago Clinic and Ramzan Medical Centre were locked down in the provincial capital.

The PHC spokesperson said so far 84,369 raids had been carried out, and around 28,000 quacks' centres had been sealed, while other businesses had been started at 16,831 quackery outlets "A fine of more than Rs570 million has been imposed on quacks by the Commission's hearing committees," he added.