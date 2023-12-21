PHF women hockey league starts at Gojra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan's first PHF Women Deputy Commissioner flood-light hockey league started at the international stadium Gojra, here on Thursday.

The league will continue till December 24. The opening match was played between teams of Al-Baraka Mall and Marriage Hall, which remained tied with one goal from both sides.

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Naeem Sindhu, District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar, and a large number of people watched the match.

At the end of the opening match, a spectacular display of fireworks and a Qawwali was also organised by the famous band.

Later, Faisalabad commissioner awarded prizes among the players.

The deputy commissioner said that 120 national and international women players are participating in the hockey league.