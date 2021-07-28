UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Photo Exhibition On Pak-China Showcased At Punjab Arts Council

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:09 PM

Photo exhibition on Pak-China showcased at Punjab Arts Council

A special photo exhibition was organized under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A special photo exhibition was organized under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship here on Wednesday.

Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafiq along-with Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition featured photographs covering seven decades of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and visits of heads of states of both the countries.

More than 50 rare photographs were put on display in the exhibition. Addressing on the occassion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that Pak-China friendship was an example to the world. China has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

On the issue of Occupied Kashmir and FTF, China supported Pakistan in the United Nations and other international forums.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that Pak-China eternal friendship is the guarantor of peace and stability in the region.

Billions of Dollars invested in Pakistan in the Pak-China Economic Corridor is a sign of the height of China's Pak-China friendship.

He further said that CPEC is a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

CPEC will accelerate economic activities and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.

Rashid Shafiq said that China gifted millions of Corona vaccines in difficult times. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Pak-China friendship is the most valuable strategic asset of both the countries. Both the countries are inseparable from each other.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Punjab China CPEC Rashid From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Tensions as US, Russia hold strategic stability ta ..

2 minutes ago

In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in ..

2 minutes ago

Americans' Approval of US Supreme Court Dips Below ..

2 minutes ago

Flash flood in district Swabi disrupts routine lif ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong appoints Apple Daily special fraud inves ..

6 minutes ago

Beekeeper arrested over forest fire near Athens

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.