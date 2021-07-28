Photo exhibition on Pak-China showcased at Punjab Arts Council

A special photo exhibition was organized under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :A special photo exhibition was organized under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council on the completion of 70 years of Pak-China friendship here on Wednesday.

Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafiq along-with Director Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmad inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition featured photographs covering seven decades of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China and visits of heads of states of both the countries.

More than 50 rare photographs were put on display in the exhibition. Addressing on the occassion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that Pak-China friendship was an example to the world. China has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

On the issue of Occupied Kashmir and FTF, China supported Pakistan in the United Nations and other international forums.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that Pak-China eternal friendship is the guarantor of peace and stability in the region.

Billions of Dollars invested in Pakistan in the Pak-China Economic Corridor is a sign of the height of China's Pak-China friendship.

He further said that CPEC is a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.

CPEC will accelerate economic activities and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.

Rashid Shafiq said that China gifted millions of Corona vaccines in difficult times. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Pak-China friendship is the most valuable strategic asset of both the countries. Both the countries are inseparable from each other.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the inaugural ceremony.