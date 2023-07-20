Open Menu

PHP Hold Awareness Session On Road Safety Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:46 PM

PHP hold awareness session on road safety rules

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad region held an awareness session about road safety rules at the office of a mobile data network operator company (Zong) here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad region held an awareness session about road safety rules at the office of a mobile data network operator company (Zong) here Thursday.

Divisional Security Officer Zong company Cap (Retd) Tariq Mahmood and other staff participated in the session.

In-charge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhati and Sub-Inspector Shahid Nadeem delivered their lectures on road safety rules.

They advised the staff to wear helmets and use back view mirrors on their motorbikes.

You should not be afraid of challan but casualty which occurred on roads due to head injuries in case of accidents, they said.

They said that a campaign about wearing helmets was underway across Punjab province and patrolling as well as traffic police was providing awareness to motorcyclists about benefits of the helmets.

They also advised them to drive their motorcycles on left sides, avoid using cell phones and handing over keys to their kids, unnecessary overtaking and one-way violations.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Education Punjab Mobile Company Road Traffic Zong Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

5 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

6 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

36 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

40 minutes ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

12 minutes ago
PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

7 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

1 hour ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

7 minutes ago
 S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on l ..

S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on lower home prices

7 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Asian stocks close Thursday in red

Asian stocks close Thursday in red

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan