PHP hold awareness session on road safety rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Police Faisalabad region held an awareness session about road safety rules at the office of a mobile data network operator company (Zong) here Thursday.

Divisional Security Officer Zong company Cap (Retd) Tariq Mahmood and other staff participated in the session.

In-charge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhati and Sub-Inspector Shahid Nadeem delivered their lectures on road safety rules.

They advised the staff to wear helmets and use back view mirrors on their motorbikes.

You should not be afraid of challan but casualty which occurred on roads due to head injuries in case of accidents, they said.

They said that a campaign about wearing helmets was underway across Punjab province and patrolling as well as traffic police was providing awareness to motorcyclists about benefits of the helmets.

They also advised them to drive their motorcycles on left sides, avoid using cell phones and handing over keys to their kids, unnecessary overtaking and one-way violations.