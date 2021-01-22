Physical remand of four PHP officials granted in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Judicial Magistrate on Friday granted 4-day physical remand of 4 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police involved in murder of a citizen in the area of Dijkot police station.

Investigation Officer,Dijkot police station Sub Inspector Sarfraz presented four PHP officials including ASI Shahid Manzoor, constables Usman Hameed, Muhsan Sufiyan and Ghulam Dastgir in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mr. Salman and appealed for 14-day physical remand.

The Investigation Officer told the court that these officials were booked in a murder case as they allegedly killed a citizen Waqas in Chak No.

258-RB Pharala when he did not stop his car on their signal.

The court,however,granted 4-day physical remand of the PHP officials and directed the police to produce them in the court on January 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, SSP Punjab Highway Patrol police Faisalabad region Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal suspended all the four accused and charged sheet them.

SSP Patrolling constituted an inquiry committee under supervision of DSP Naveed Murtaza Cheema and directed it to probe into the matter and submit its complete report within 3 days so that further action could be taken against the accused, a spokesman of PHP police said here.