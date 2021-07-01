UrduPoint.com
PIA Declares Biometric Attendance Mandatory For All Its Staffers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:00 PM

The national flag carrier has suspended its biometric attendance in all its offices due to third wave of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2021) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) declared biometric attendance mandatory for its staffers at all offices , a circular issued by the national flag carried said on Thursday.

PIA’s human resources department conveyed to all its employees that biometric attendance was mandatory from July 2.

The notification said to place hand sanitizers near biometric attendance machines in the PIA.

PIA had suspended in March its biometric attendance in all offices due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded from promotions and the duty roster for July flights, said sources.

The national carrier has grounded several male and female flight attendants for being overweight besides stopping them from being included in the duty roster and promotions. Sources told ARY news that the flight attendants could not adopt a strict diet plan due to a better immune system amid the wave of coronavirus pandemic.

