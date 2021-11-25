UrduPoint.com

PIA Fully Compliant With Flight Safety Regulations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is fully compliant with flight safety regulations as per international standards, backed by a team of experienced internal flight safety auditors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is fully compliant with flight safety regulations as per international standards, backed by a team of experienced internal flight safety auditors.

"PIACL is fully compliant with Flight Safety Regulations as we have 'No' outstanding audit findings on this subject from any regulator," the Aviation Division said in written reply submitted in the National Assembly, responding to a query of Member National Assembly Dr Nafisa Shah.

"PIA has successfully undergone an intense, on site IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) re-certification audit concluded at Karachi. IOSA renewal is now valid till next 24 months from certification date i.e 11-09-2022," it added.

The Aviation Division said enhancement of SMS data integration through indigenous SMS dashboard had been designed to monitor safety trends.

With the enhanced effectiveness of Flight Data Analysis (FDA) programme (100 percent monitoring), it said a significant improvement in flight safety related issues had been ensured.

Besides, the Crew Resource Management (CRM) was being revised and improved for reducing human factor that caused incidents.

"Subject matter expert's services and assistance have been sought from the Boeing/Airbus companies for assessment of SMS functions and FDM (Flight Data Monitoring) Program. A very positive outcome and analysis of SMS was acknowledged by them," the Aviation Division.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly SITE SMS From PIA

Recent Stories

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

1 minute ago
 PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreement ..

PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreements Signed

10 minutes ago
 NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies dur ..

NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years

2 minutes ago
 CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project ..

CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project in federal capital

3 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

3 minutes ago
 From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocke ..

From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocketing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.