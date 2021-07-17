PIA to operate flight from Multan to Skardu on July 25

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its flight service from Multan to Skardu on July 25, with an objective to provide facility to tourists, hailing from across South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its flight service from Multan to Skardu on July 25, with an objective to provide facility to tourists, hailing from across South Punjab.

District Manager PIA Baqir Naqvi talking to APP on Saturday stated that the first PIA flight would left for Skardu at 8:00 a.m. on July 25. It would reach destination after one and half hour, Baqir remarked.

Similarly, the flight will return from Skardu to Multan on July 29 at 10:00 a.m., he added. Earlier, the tourists will have to change flights in Lahore or Islamabad for Skardu. Now, the local people will avail facility of direct flight. The direct flight from Multan to Skardu will not only help save money but also time, said district manager. Initially, one flight will be operated weekly. However, after noticing public response, the more fights would be decided. He termed it a best facility for the local tourists.