UrduPoint.com

PIA To Operate Weekly 35 Saudi Arabia Bound Flights

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 05:43 PM

PIA to operate weekly 35 Saudi Arabia bound flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced expanding its flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions from December 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced expanding its flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions from December 1.

"The PIA management has started expanding air operations to Saudi Arabia as 35 flights a week will be operated from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here.

He said the flights would be operated to Saudi cities Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

The spokesman said some different category flights of the national flag-carrier were already operating, and now "the operation will be further expanded after the easing of sanctions on December 1."However, he made it clear that the passengers departing from December 1 would have to comply with a five-day quarantine requirement in accordance with the Saudi laws. "The decision with regard to increasing the number of flights will be taken as per the demand in the coming days."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia December From PIA

Recent Stories

7 outlaws held during raid

7 outlaws held during raid

15 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ ..

India in command after Patel's five-for against NZ

2 minutes ago
 Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

2 minutes ago
 Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Z ..

Sino-Pakistan coop in textile industry untapped: Zhang Xian

9 minutes ago
 Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherla ..

Over 60 People Arriving From S. Africa to Netherlands Test Positive for COVID - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.